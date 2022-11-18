Kanye West's ex Julia Fox wants to date women and explore her 'gay bone'

Bang
Julia Fox explained she is open to "all races" when it comes to a potential partner, but she insisted all men are "equally horrible".
PHOTO: Instagram/Julia Fox

Julia Fox wants to date women and explore her "gay bone".

The Uncut Gems actress  — who had a whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West earlier this year — has revealed she isn't dating anyone at the moment, and she's thinking about trying some same-sex romances.

Asked about dating, she told comedian Ziwe Fumudoh on her talk show Ziwe: "Why would I wanna waste my time?"

On the subject of dating women, she added: "I have been thinking about it a lot recently.

“Because I do think I have, you know, a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more.

“Maybe my ex-boyfriends weren't wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.”

The 32-year-old star explained she is open to "all races" when it comes to a potential partner, but she insisted all men are "equally horrible".

She said: "I can find love in all places, and all races! Not white, first of all. I don't know, honestly. They all, like, are equally horrible to be honest — all men. I can't, it's just a man thing."

Read Also
Julia Fox proud she left relationship with Kanye West
Julia Fox proud she left relationship with Kanye West

Meanwhile, Julia —who didn't name any former flames in the preview for the new interview — recently admitted her relationship with Kanye had a negative impact on her acting career.

She noted being in the headlines as much as she was during her whirlwind romance with the 45-year-old rapper resulted in a "shift" in the offers she's getting for roles.

Speaking to Emily Ratajkowski on the High Low with EmRata podcast, she said: "After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way.

"I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There's been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety."

#actress #Homosexuality/LGBT #Kanye West #Dating/Relationships