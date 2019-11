Kanye West intends to run for president in 2024

The 42-year-old rapper has vowed to "create so many jobs" if he is elected to be commander-in-chief and thinks it is a race he would "walk".

Speaking at Fast Company's Innovation Festival, he said: "When I run for president in 2024... What y'all laughing at?

"I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. What they're saying is Kanye's crazy -- one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing because they're so scared."

The Famous hitmaker - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - believes African American voters are treated just as a "demographic", comparing it to his own experiences in fashion.

He said: "As black designers out of America, you can't have an opinion. You can only be the consumer... you can only be a demographic.

"And that a boardroom says 'This is the black demographic...This is who you're supposed to vote on. This is what you're supposed to buy. This is your Popeye's chicken sandwich you're supposed to eat on.'