Kanye West issues bizarre apology to Kamala Harris after posting sexually explicit comment about her

Kanye West has issued a bizarre apology to former US vice-president Kamala Harris.

The scandal-plagued rapper, 47, caused a storm after posting a sexually explicit comment about her on social media in a since-deleted message on X, in reference to her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential election, saying: "I used to want to f*** Kamala until she lost. I don't f*** losers anymore."

Kanye followed up with another post, writing online: "The Democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I'm kidding. They don't control black people no more. Trump for life."

He then made an apology to Harris, writing: "Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids."

The 24-time Grammy winner, who has been banned from X in the past for posting anti-Semitic content, then launched into a tirade on the platform, saying: "The world is so lucky to have me."

He declared in another message: "Trump's back in office. Ye's back a billionaire. The world might just be ok."

The rapper, married to model Bianca Censori after fathering four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, also joked that he might be a "clone", adding that he was only "warming up" and was "rich" so he could "say whatever the f***" he wanted.

Kanye also reshared a post highlighting that Taylor Swift was the only person he followed on Instagram, reigniting tensions dating back to the 2009 MTV VMAs when he interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech, declaring that Beyonce should have won instead.

He said at the time: "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish. But Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!" he said at the time.

The feud escalated in 2016 when West released the track Famous, in which he rapped about Taylor: "I might have sex with her" and "I made that b**** famous".

His then-wife Kim later claimed he had obtained the singer's "approval" for the lyrics.

