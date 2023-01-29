Kanye West named as suspect in battery investigation

Kanye West has been named as the suspect in a battery investigation.

The controversial 45-year-old rapper was involved in a "heated exchange" with a woman who was filming him on her phone in Los Angeles and it escalated to him allegedly grabbing her device and throwing it away.

TMZ reports it is unclear if the woman was a photographer or a member of the public who was videoing him.

Footage of the incident shows Kanye accusing the woman of following him, while she exclaims: "You're a celebrity" and continues to record.

He then grabs the phone and throws it into the street.

A law enforcement source told TMZ that Kanye is the "named suspect in a battery investigation, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene and were provided video evidence of the incident".

Kanye's new wife Bianca Censori was waiting in his SUV while the incident occurred.

Last year, Kanye was accused of jumping out of a car outside the Soho Warehouse club in Downtown Los Angeles and punching a man to the ground, after he approached the rap star for an autograph.

He later admitted to punching the man outside the club but dismissed the suggestion that the man was a fan of his and instead he suggested that he was simply trying to profit from getting his autograph.

However, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office decided not to file charges against him.

A spokesperson said: "Regarding the incident involving Kanye West that took place Jan 13, 2022, after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction."

Kanye West facing battery charges for grabbing a woman’s phone & throwing it after she wouldn’t stop filming him. pic.twitter.com/QOvQIDF7aZ — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) January 28, 2023

