Kanye West named suspect in criminal battery investigation

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a criminal battery investigation.
The 44-year-old rap star - who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 - has been accused of punching a fan outside the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday (Jan 13) morning.
Kanye got into an argument outside the members-only club after a fan ask him for an autograph.
Police were subsequently called to the scene, but Kanye had already left by the time they arrived.
The fan - who refused medical treatment - is said to have captured the altercation on his phone. However, the police have yet to speak to the
Meanwhile, Kanye recently started dating actress Julia Fox, following his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian West in 2021.
However, an insider has claimed that the rapper is simply trying to "get under [Kim's] skin" with his new romance.
The source explained: "It's a desperate play for attention. There's no other explanation when he chooses [Julia] to go public with".
The outspoken rapper is still said to be hurting after Kim, 41 - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye - started dating comedian Pete Davidson.
Another insider suggested that Kanye's recent behaviour has been "very strange", as he's spoken about rekindling his romance with Kim while also dating other women.