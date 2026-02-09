Kanye West pays for wife Bianca Censori's rehab to 'work' on herself

Kanye West paid for Bianca Censori's rehab because she needed to "work" on herself.

The 31 year old — who married the controversial rapper in 2022 — has opened up about the couple's relationship in a candid new interview with Vanity Fair magazine in which she revealed she spent time at a clinic in Spain because she was suffering from emotional problems and the publication reports she was "self-medicating with benzodiazepines".

In the chat, Bianca credits Kanye, 48, for paying a "ridiculous" price for her treatment. She said: "I needed to work on myself.

"Because I had patterns of things that I would do that would not just hurt me but would hurt the people around me... I put a lot of pressure on other people being the reason for my happiness or the reason for my unhappiness. I would blame someone else if I wasn't feeling good."

She declared rehab "changed my life," adding: "How was I a completely different person? I was very emotionally dysregulated. And I can function now."

Bianca went on to insist Kanye's decision to pay for her treatment was the best gift he could ever have bought for her.

She explained: "[I told him] 'Anything that you have ever bought me does not equate to how important this was to me'."

Kanye previously opened up about his own rehab stint at a clinic in Switzerland last year crediting Bianca with encouraging him to seek help after his behaviour spiralled out of control.

In a previously published piece in Vanity Fair, Kanye explained: "Toward the end of my four-month-long manic episode, my medication was changed. In that shift, the antipsychotic drug took me into a really deep depressive episode.

"My wife recognised that, and we sought out what's been an effective and stabilising course correction in my regime from a rehab facility in Switzerland. You must understand bipolar is a disease. It's one of the most lethal nonterminal illnesses."

But Kanye — admitted he is still trying to work out "what works" for him when it comes to the right course of medication. He said: "I've been put on and taken off many medications. That's just part of the journey...

"I'm just trying to find what works for me so that I can continue down this positive course."

Kanye's antics included praising Adolf Hitler and selling t-shirts emblazoned with a Swastika, a notorious Nazi hate symbol, and he took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal last week (Jan 26) to express his remorse and explain his actions were a result of a lengthy manic episode.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

[[nid:729594]]