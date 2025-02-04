Kanye West reportedly loses $27m contract in Japan following controversial stunt at the Grammys

Kanye West has lost a US$20 million (S$27 million) contract in Japan following his controversial stunt at the Grammys.

The 47-year-old rap star appeared alongside his wife Bianca Censori at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb 2), and her decision to wear a semi-transparent outfit on the red carpet has reportedly cost Kanye a lucrative contract.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Kanye is just ******* up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan."

Kanye was scheduled to perform two shows at Tokyo Dome in May but his latest stunt has prompted a change of mind among the event organisers in Japan.

The insider added: "Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."

Kanye is said to have "greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people".

The rap star — who has been married to Bianca since 2022 — has been living in a hotel in Japan for much of the last year, and he never imagined that the concert organisers would withdraw their support.

The source explained: "The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows.

"He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people towards these activities. He's just not welcomed any more. This will be a big blow for him because he has been living in Japan for around a year now, almost full time, and I guess he did not see this coming."

