Kanye West sparks health fears after revealing dangling growth on his lip

Kanye West has sparked health fears by revealing a dangling growth on his top lip.

The 46-year-old rapper displayed the mystery protuberance as he posted a video of himself defending his right to post revealing pictures of his 29-year-old model wife.

He said in a clip posted to his Instagram that showed him speaking close to his camera and showing off his new set of titanium dentures that are said to have cost US$850,000 (S$1.1 million): "Y'all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose."

Bianca was shown walking beside Kanye as he shot the video in an airport, with the model dressed in a white YZY "wet" romper that goes for $20.

Kanye added: "So what I'm saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking 'bout, 'Why you posting your wife?'

"'Cause she makes me happy. That's why y'all happy with the music because I'm happy. You understand?

"So don't ever say nothing negative. If you don't like my page and don't like what I'm posting, go (away.)

"Seriously, leave me — leave the king… alone."

Kanye signed his video off by saying he was going to post images of Bianca "as much as I want".

Most fans shared their worries about the flesh blob on his upper lip instead of reacting to his take on criticism about his posts of Bianca.

Some mocked it, but others said there was nothing funny about it and he should get it checked out by a doctor.

Other Kanye fans shared old images of the Grammy winner, revealing he had the growth on his top lip before he got his new titanium grill — which have been compared to the steel teeth of James Bond villain Jaws.

Kanye has not yet responded to his followers' comments on the growth, and his video came after he was slammed online for posting raunchy images of Bianca dancing in a club wearing a very revealing bodysuit.

