Kanye West splits from Chaney Jones

Kanye West has split up with Chaney Jones.

The 44-year-old rapper — who was previously married to Kim Kardashian and has children with her — had struck up a relationship with model and Kim-lookalike Chaney, 24, back in February 2022. However, the pair are now said to have called things off after returning from a long trip to Japan.

A source told TMZ: "They ended things shortly after a lengthy trip to Japan. It is unclear who broke up with who."

News of the alleged split comes just days after Kanye — who legally changed his name to Ye — took a trip to the cinema and sat with influencer Monica Corgan on Sunday (June 5), seen in an Instagram post by cinematographer Everette Motta.

Back in May, Chaney got Ye's name tattooed onto her left wrist in tribute to the rapper, just weeks after Kim - who has been dating Saturday Night Live alumni Pete Davidson since October 2021 - revealed that her new man got a tattoo in her honour.

At the time, Kim said: "I think [Pete] was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't, you know, get rid of.' Cause he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he's like, 'I don't wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it, like, there as a scar on me.'"

Following their high-profile divorce, Kanye dated Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox from January to February this year and was first spotted with Chaney at a party in Malibu later that month.

