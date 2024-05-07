Kara's Nicole requires stitches after falling on Sisters Who Make Waves season 5

South Korean girl group Kara's Nicole Jung reportedly required stitches after falling while filming the latest episode of Chinese singing reality show Sisters Who Makes Waves season 5 last Saturday (May 4).

In a Weibo post that day, a netizen posted that the 32-year-old had a fall and was injured.

"She covered her chin as she came out [of the recording studio]. The severity of her injury is unknown and she was taken away in an ambulance. We don't know if she requires stitches," the post read.

Accompanying the post are three photos of Nicole, where one of them shows her in an ambulance parked outside the emergency department and two photos of her lying down inside a hospital treatment room.

Netizens commented that she reportedly received two stitches for an injury on her chin after that.

Nicole's fans were angered by the production team's lack of consideration and safety for their participants and also her lack of scenes in the show.

One of them wrote: "Nicole flew [to China] from South Korea on May 2 and underwent rigorous dance training for three consecutive days. She also had to participate in a relay race in the middle of the night and ended up injuring her chin after she had a fall.

"She has to record [the competition] on May 9. How does the production team plan for her to go on camera? She participated in the programme conscientiously and this is how you'll treat her?"

In fancams taken of Nicole on May 5 and 7, she was seen with a bandage on her chin, which she wore a mask to cover up. Despite that, she remained in cheerful spirits and waved to fans when they cheered her on.

Sisters Who Make Waves is a reality show that gathers well-known veteran celebrities aged 30 and above to undergo intense singing and dance training while competing with each other to debut as a seven-member girl group.

Other contestants participating in this season include Chinese actress Zhang Yuxi, Chinese singer-songwriter Tia Ray, Taiwanese actresses Cheryl Yang and Kuo Shu-yao and Chinese internet celebrity Grace Chow.

Full episodes of the show are available on the Ride The Wind 2024 official YouTube channel.

