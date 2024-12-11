Karen Gillan welcomes her first child

Karen Gillan has given birth to her first child.

The 37-year-old actress and her husband Nick Kocher recently welcomed their first child together, DailyMail.com reports.

Karen — who starred in the sci-fi series Doctor Who before making the switch to Hollywood — was recently spotted walking along the streets of Los Angeles with Nick and their newborn baby.

The loved-up couple who tied the knot in 2022 were subsequently joined by Karen's parents for lunch at a cafe.

Karen and Nick have so far remained tight-lipped about the arrival of their first child, meaning that the gender and the birthdate of their baby remains unknown.

By contrast, Karen previously opened up about her "weird" pregnancy cravings, revealing that she'd developed a love of quiche and raw vegetables.

The actress revealed her pregnancy news back in September by posting a picture of herself showing off her baby bump on Instagram. She captioned the snap: "Coming soon! '=The Life of Chuck'= and 'untitled baby'. (sic)"

She went on to debut her bump at the Life of Chuck' premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actress married Nick in May 2022 at Castle Toward in Scotland. Karen previously revealed that she first connected with the comedian over social media.

During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, she recalled: "I slid into his DMs on Instagram. It's true. He popped up on my recommended friends list on Instagram. The algorithm is tearing the country apart but it brought me together with my guy...

"So it was on Twitter. I followed him on Instagram and he didn't DM me... So I followed him on Twitter as well... Anyway so I DMed him on Twitter saying: 'Hi your tweets are really funny. I'm Karen by the way'.

"It wasn't very interesting. I hadn't really read his tweets ... He's a comedy writer and that's how you make them feel good about themselves."

[[nid:712180]]