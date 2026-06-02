Karen Mok celebrates birthday at Kelly Jie Seafood after event in Singapore

Karen Mok was spotted in Singapore recently after performing at Resorts World Sentosa on May 30.

In a video posted on social media on June 1, the Hong Kong singer-actress, who turns 55 today (June 2), is dressed in a denim jacket over a white t-shirt and jeans and took photos with a staff member of Kelly Jie Seafood outside the restaurant.

As the latter thanks her and waves goodbye, Karen smiles and waves back with both hands before being escorted away by a publicist.

The seafood restaurant, which is located at Toa Payoh, also posted photos of Karen's visit with Singaporean songwriter-producer brothers Lee Si Song and Lee Wei Song on their Xiaohongshu profile on June 1.

They wrote in the post: "It's Karen's birthday tomorrow, and Kelly Jie's old friends Si Song and Wei Song brought her to our restaurant to celebrate her birthday.

"We are so honoured. Karen is very kind, friendly and approachable. Her complexion is so well maintained. We collected yet another treasured autograph!"

Karen had signed on a crab figurine to mark her visit.

Karen performed at Resorts World Sentosa's Golden Legacy event on May 30 evening with band The Masters, which consist of members Terry Chan, Araiz and James Lee.

They had released a self-titled studio album together in August 2025.

During the event, she sang songs including Love (2002) and hinted at holding a concert here next year.

She said during an interlude: "I haven't held a concert in Singapore for about six or seven years. Is it perhaps time for me to return here for a concert? Maybe I should have one next year? Where should I hold it? Here? Would you come?"

As the audience cheered and agreed they would definitely turn up, she laughed: "Okay, that's a promise guys."

AsiaOne has reached out to Karen's publicist in Singapore for comment.

[[nid:737046]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.