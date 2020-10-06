Kate Beckinsale reveals she 'collapsed inside' after losing a baby at 20 weeks

Kate Beckinsale had "collapsed inside" after losing a baby at 20 weeks.

The 47-year-old actress has spoken out in support of Chrissy Teigen after the latter recently revealed on social media that she has tragically lost her unborn baby.

Kate slammed those who have criticised Chrissy's decision to share the sad news on social media, as she said there is no set "protocol" to follow when someone goes through "soul-scouring calamity".

She wrote on Instagram: "I've noticed people criticising @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby. As if there's some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable.

"Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed."

Kate explained that losing a baby can be the "most soul-destroying" moment of someone's life, and sent her love to Chrissy and her husband John Legend.

She added: "It can be the loneliest, most soul-destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has.

"I think it's an honour to be allowed into another person's grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall-of-mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn't, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt.

"Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support.

"Let the grieving decide what's right for them. Send support or keep quiet. This is a really hard time to bear. Blessings and hugs to all."

Chrissy revealed the tragic news when she took to social media to mourn the loss of her son, whom she and John had already named Jack.

The model - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with John - wrote: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us.

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."