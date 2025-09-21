Kate Cassidy posts AI-generated images of herself with Liam Payne on his death anniversary

Kate Cassidy has posted artificial intelligence-generated images of herself with Liam Payne as she gets set to mark the one-year anniversary of the former One Direction star's death.

The 26-year-old actress and influencer was left devastated when former One Direction singer Liam died on Oct 16, 2024, at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has now shared the AI images via Instagram Stories.

In them, she appears in a pale pink floral dress holding a large clutch bag, while Liam is shown in a salmon-coloured blazer embracing her from behind.

Kate wrote over the post to the fan who created them: "Thanks for making these. AI is such a blessing and a curse."

Liam, who rose to global fame with One Direction and later pursued a solo career, had been on holiday with Kate just before his death.

She reportedly returned to Florida early to be with her dog, leaving Liam in Argentina.

Following Liam's death, investigators discovered drug paraphernalia and alcohol scattered across his hotel suite, and toxicology tests found multiple substances in his system.

His death was attributed to multiple traumas causing internal and external bleeding from his fall.

In the days after the tragedy, Kate issued a statement sharing her shock and grief with fans.

She said: "Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.

"Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."

Kate has continued to commemorate Liam since his shock passing.

She was reportedly planning to marry the singer.

On Aug 29 this year, she baked a cake in honour of what would have been his 32nd birthday.

With One Direction, Liam saw the band create hits including What Makes You Beautiful, Story of My Life and Night Changes.

The group, which formed in 2010, sold more than 70 million records worldwide before going on hiatus in 2016, with his bandmates reuniting for his funeral.

