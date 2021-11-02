Kate Hudson feels 'like a witch', has a connection to the 'powerful moon'

The 42-year-old actress is currently starring in movie Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon as Bonnie, a stripper living in New Orleans as a single mother who bonds with a woman running away from mental asylum with telekinetic abilities.

Ana Lily Amirpour's film directly links women to the power of the moon and Kate admits she feels as though the Moon's lunar energy has a direct influence on her.

In an interview with US OK! magazine, she said: "I'm like a witch. So, the moon is, to me, incredibly mysterious and powerful and I think it rules more energy than we even give it credit for."

Along with the Moon, karma is also a powerful force in the Fabletics entrepreneur's life.

She said: "Everything I do in my life is with that in mind. Karma and dharma. I believe in all of it. I also believe that we all deserve forgiveness, that we are imperfect."

The Raising Helen star said that this belief was vital to her chosen career.

She explained: "This is part of why telling stories about imperfect people that some might see as bad or not having a moral compass is important, because we all need to embrace and love and show compassion, or we can't move and break the bad karma."

Kate — the daughter of Goldie Hawn — was attracted to the role of Bonnie due to the character's free nature.

She continued: "She does what she wants; she doesn't let anybody define how she chooses to live. And she's unapologetic about it. She lives her life, she hustles, she gets it done and doesn't want anyone crying over her."

