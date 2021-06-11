Kate Hudson uses sex to stay in shape.

The Almost Famous star took to social media on Wednesday (June 9) to mark National Sex Day, as she revealed getting intimate with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa actually helps her lose weight and stay healthy.

Kate is a WW ambassador and spoke as the health and wellness website officially listed sex as an activity which counts for FitPoints on the WW app.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kate said: "Hi guys, I've got some very interesting news that I'm very excited about. If anybody needs me I'm going to be in my bedroom for a good… I'm going to say hour 20. If he can handle it.

"According to WW, me having sex for an hour 20 will equal … s*** I'm terrible at math … six FitPoints! See you in two hours."

Kate - who has Ryder, 17, with Chris Robinson, Bingham, nine, with Matt Bellamy, and Rani, two, with Danny - captioned the clip: "Yep, I said sex. Thanks @ww for always making sure we're getting all the fit points we can #nationalsexday #wwambassador #thesesunglassesaremadefrom5recycledbottlesloveit (sic)"

And WW explained the details further in their own post.

It read: "Whether you're vaccinated and venturing out or choosing to stay in, sex now counts for FitPoints when you log it on the WW App. Happy #NationalSexDay! (sic)"

Kate isn't shy when it comes to discussing her sex life, and previously said her mother, Goldie Hawn, has always been "open" with her about the topic.

In a joint interview, Kate said: "What did you teach me about sex? There are so many things. We talk a lot about sex. Surprisingly."

Giving her opinion, Goldie added: "I'm not a prude. I love sex."

And Kate replied: "Oh, that's right. And then she said, 'Sex is so much fun. But it's better when it's with one person.' And that was a good lesson."