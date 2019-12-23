Kate McKinnon was left traumatised when she was forced to pee in front of Jennifer Lopez

PHOTO: Instagram/k.atemckinnon
Bang

Kate McKinnon was left traumatised when she was forced to "pee in front of Jennifer Lopez"

The 35-year-old comedian met Jennifer when the latter was hosting Saturday Night Live, and said the pair endured an awkward moment when Kate went into a bathroom stall while Jennifer was fixing her make-up, meaning the Hustlers star had to listen to Kate pee in the toilet.

Recalling the experience during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Kate said: "I walked in [to the bathroom], and she was there, in the mirror fixing her makeup before dinner.

"I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, how are ya?' I went into a stall and sat down and I was like, 'Oh my God, no! Now, I have to pee in front of Jennifer Lopez. This is awful.'"

Kate initially planned to "wait it out" and hoped Jennifer, 50, would leave, but after "three minutes" of silence, she had to let it go.

She added: "And then, like, three minutes went by, and I still hadn't made a sound. And there we were: stand-off. The sound of your own pee in a room alone with Jennifer Lopez is like goats being slaughtered … You don't forget. It's pretty bad."

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed she thought about quitting the showbiz industry early into her career.

The actress admitted there was a time where she considered leaving her music and acting career behind because of all the "hurtful" comments she was receiving.

She said: "I've learned that I know who I am, I know what I do, I know I'm a good person, I know I'm just out here working my a** off and trying to fulfil myself creatively.

"There was a time in my life when it was such a big part and it was so hurtful and so hard that you think, 'I don't want to do this anymore, I don't want to be the person on the cover of the magazine every week for two and a half years, I don't. This is crazy. Why me?'"

celebrities

