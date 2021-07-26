Kate Pang says she had suicidal thoughts as a child but her secondary school teacher saved her

The world of movies and television may seem all glitzy and glamorous but it's run by people who have the same troubles, concerns and joys as everyone else.

While people love to see the glamour of the industry, many fail to see what goes behind making this happen.

That's why when celebrities share their stories of problems, depression and more, it comes across as a rude shock.

But it's necessary that stars open up about their trials and tribulations to give an honest picture of their lives. This gives hope to those followers who may be stuck in a similar situation and can't see a way out.

As far as mental health concerns go, this is a recurring issue and sometimes, all you need is support, even it comes in the form of a Facebook post.

More recently, Taiwan-born actress Kate Pang shared an insightful post detailing her mental health journey as a child and as a parent.

Kate Pang had suicidal thoughts as a young girl

The 38-year-old revealed that she engaged in self-harm and had suicidal thoughts when she was still in primary school.

Detailing her ordeal, the actress wrote about how her grandmother, who raised her since the age of two years, left some emotional scars on her.

While still describing her as "the world's best mother", she emphasised that those scars stayed beyond childhood. Kate further added that loneliness and the feeling of being unloved contributed to her negative outlook in the past.

Kate uploaded the post on July 20, 2021, with a monochrome picture and it received over 4,000 reactions and supportive comments from her followers.

Finding solace in her school teacher

Speaking about her mental health journey as a child, Kate Pang wrote that her secondary school teacher helped her realise her value in the world.

Kate wrote, "When I was in Secondary 2, my family underwent a major change. I would be in a daze during classes in school every day and was falling behind in schoolwork. I ranked bottom for every examination and everyone believed I was not putting any effort and had no interest in studying.

"Only my form teacher never gave up on me. During the lunch break, he would always ask me out of concern if I was feeling alright. He would tell me those issues were not my fault. Those words may not have reduced my sadness but it certainly saved me," she added further.

Apart from checking in on Kate's wellbeing, the teacher reassured her that her circumstances were not her fault.

He also encouraged her to engage as a student in other ways like becoming the school's flag bearer for the flag-raising ceremony or joining a public speaking competition.

Little did she know then that these activities would turn out to be the biggest contributors when it came to uplifting her self-confidence.

It gave her the morale boost to endure further and graduate from high school, which seemed a hurdle at the time.

Pang's personal experiences as a child contributed to her mental health awareness. She understood parents can end up unintentionally hurting their child, which can have long-term effects.

Finding support in her husband

PHOTO: Instagram/katepang311

Kate also spoke about finding support and encouragement in her partner, actor Andie Chen. He was constant support through her dark moments, especially during the birth of her first child Aden.

Aden's birth in 2014 allowed her to reflect deeply into the reasons behind the negative thoughts during her childhood.

Her search for answers also came from a place where she did not want her kids to go through the same ordeal that she did, Kate mentions in the post.

Now a mum to two children, Kate says she continues to work hard to raise them. Her parental approach is all about giving them challenges and not stress; loving but not spoiling them.

In her post she describes, "As a mother, I've always told myself to give children challenges, not stress, to love but not spoil them, to correct their mistakes instead of berating them for their faults. Am I doing this well?"

"The answer will only be revealed when my children are grown up. One thing's for sure, I will continue to work hard until the day I am laid to rest."

Children's mental health needs to be a priority: Kate Pang

Children's mental health needs priority just like their physical health, Pang concludes. She also left a positive note for her the readers by reminding children not to give up on themselves easily.

Kate wrote, "I also wish to tell all the children out there, there is nothing in life that you cannot overcome. You may not have someone who loves you now but you will in the future. Do not give up on yourself so easily and miss the angel that would value and cherish you. That angel is just a little late to arrive."

There is always a silver lining at the corner of every adversity. Like Kate, you too will find love and support in the future.

