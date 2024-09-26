Award Banner
Kate Winslet doesn't have any plans to retire

Kate Winslet poses on the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards in London, Britain on May 14, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 25, 2024 4:10 PM

Kate Winslet doesn't have any plans to retire.

The 48-year-old actress hasn't filmed any new projects in the last year — but Kate doesn't have any plans to retire from the movie business.

Asked about her long-term plans on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Kate quipped: "I don't think I can say what I would do because it's so inappropriate.

"No, I can't. No, I actually can't because it's rude and sexual, so I can't say it."

Kate subsequently insisted that she doesn't have any retirement plans.

She said: "Listen, I ain't never getting old! That's all I need to say right now. No retiring for me."

Kate recently revealed that Dame Emma Thompson has always been "protective" of her.

The 65-year-old actress starred alongside Kate in a 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, and Kate has always paid close attention to the advice of her former co-star.

Speaking at the 92NY Center for Culture and Arts in New York City, Kate shared: "[Emma] has a groundedness and a clarity of perception about the industry as a whole.

"She was quite sort of protective of me."

Emma actually expressed her concern for Kate after she starred in Titanic, a role that changed her life.

Kate recalled: "I think she was actually just [a] bit worried like — you know, not, 'is Kate gonna go off the rails?' 'cause clearly that wasn't in my personality — but just that it [can] be very overwhelming and what was I gonna do?

"She did say to me… just remember, it's equally as important not to work as it's to work. And I have never forgotten that.

"I knew that I didn't want this to run out. I wanted to always be doing this job. And I thought, God, if I do it, then maybe people would get sick of me and argue, 'Well, not her anymore, and let's move on to somebody else.'"

