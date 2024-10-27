Kate Winslet reveals the door in much-debated Titanic finale wasn't actually a door

Kate Winslet has revealed the 'door' in the much-debated Titanic finale wasn't a door.

The 49-year-old actress played Rose Dewitt Bukater alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, also 49, as Jack Dawson in filmmaker James Cameron's 1997 film about the doomed Titanic liner.

The film controversially ended with Kate's character surviving as she sits on what appeared to be a floating door while Jack clings to the side before freezing to death to apparently avoid adding his weight to the wood and causing it to sink.

When asked if there was "room on the door" that would have saved Jack's life, Kate told her interviewer on Australian talk show The Project: "I thought, 'He's busting out the Titanic question and next he's gonna ask me about the door.'

"I absolutely knew it. But, you know, what I will say that's really interesting is people keep referring to it as a door. It actually wasn't even a door.

"It's a piece of banister, like stairway or something, that had broken off.

"Who knows if Jack could've (fitted) on there or not.

"Honestly, I don't have any insights here that anyone else hasn't already tried to figure out."

Armies of Titanic fans are still outraged Rose didn't let Jack share space on the 'door', and still run online forums discussing the scene.

[[nid:650727]]

James, 70, is said to have commissioned a scientific study to determine if there was enough room for both Jack and Rose, with the director and a team of scientists apparently using two stunt doubles to reenact four different scenarios.

He said last year: "Jack might've lived, but there's a lot of variables. I think his thought process was, 'I'm not gonna do one thing that jeopardises her'."

Kate said during a 92nd Street Y question-and-answer session to promote her new war photographer drama Lee that Leonardo has probably developed "PTSD" from being asked so many times about the door scene.