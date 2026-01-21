Katherine Ryan blasts Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, calls him ungrateful 'nepo baby'

Katherine Ryan has blasted Brooklyn Peltz Beckham as an ungrateful "nepo baby".

After Brooklyn, 26, took to Instagram to slam his estranged parents, Victoria and Sir David Beckham, amid their long running family feud, comedian Katherine, 42, savaged him in a blistering rant on her podcast.

Speaking on Telling Everybody Everything, she said: "I am on David and Victoria's side. As a parent, and as someone who has been a s***** young person, I think Brooklyn Beckham needs to grow up a little bit.

"He is the first son of an absolute dynasty family, they are like a royal family in matching denims to us — and that comes with many privileges. But of course it's complicated because you live your life in the public eye. fine, but I feel that he has benefited from this a lot and he doesn't seem to have the measured emotional intelligence to go, 'In many ways, this has been s***, but in many ways, this has created me with a beautiful life. My parents are not abusers. My parents performatively or otherwise say nice things about me and give me opportunities'.

"I do think a lot of nepo babies struggle with not being able to reach — certainly not eclipse — the success of their parents.

"I'm not seeing any of the gratitude in these posts."

She also hit out at Brooklyn for claiming his mother Victoria, 51, "hijacked" his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham at their 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn wrote on Instagram: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.

"I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

And, Katherine said: "What does that mean? Twerking, grinding? Why was Victoria Beckham poised to dance that first dance? Maybe it was a misunderstanding, because you do a dance with your mother.

"I think it's a little thin skinned to be, like, 'I was humiliated'.

'Your mother exists on the planet as her autonomous self. She is navigating her own journey and you have to accept she's going to have feelings about her first son getting married. And if she wants to cuddle you during the first dance or cry, or she decides to become a bit of a bridezilla herself and insert her into parts of the wedding that you didn't want her to, like, okay. Let that be humiliating for her. It's not humiliating for you.

"I'm not sure he [Brooklyn] understands the trauma and the abuse that actual people go through. This is his lived experience, he has come to these conclusions, and he really believes that he's been hard done by — fine.

"He's always seemed like a really nice kid, but there comes a point in your life where if you really want to stand on your own two feet and be a grown up, you also have to extend grace to your parents."

[[nid:728535]]