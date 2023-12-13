Kathy Chow's medical report leaked as celebrities pay tribute

Beijing health authorities are investigating the leak of a medical report of the late Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow.

Kathy died at the age of 57 on Monday (Dec 11) and the news was announced by her studio on Tuesday night.

The report, which AsiaOne will not share due to privacy concerns, came from the emergency department of Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in the Shunyi district. According to Chinese publication Red Star News, the hospital confirmed it to be genuine and added that it was investigating the leak.

The Beijing Shunyi District Health Commission also said that it has launched an investigation into the leak, reported Shanghai Daily.

According to the medical report, Kathy was conveyed to the hospital unconscious on the morning on Dec 11, and her body was reportedly cold and stiff with livor mortis (cadaver spots). It also states that her pupils were dilated, her conjunctiva was bleeding and she was not breathing and had no pulse.

Fan Bingbing, Guo Liang reminisce

Following the news of Kathy's death, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing took to Weibo to pay tribute to her.

"The memories of working with Kathy-jie (older sister) on The Empress of China ten years ago are still vivid in my mind," the 42-year-old shared.

She added that after 229 days of filming and working together, she was "impressed by her professionalism".

"The moment I saw the news, I felt deeply sorry about her sudden death! Kathy-jie, have a good journey!"

Bingbing was the producer and lead actress for the 2014 drama, where she played the titular character Wu Zetian and Kathy played emperor Taizong's consort Yang.

Taiwanese Janine Chang, who played consort Xu Hai, also shared on Weibo: "I never thought I would be able to meet Zhou Zhiruo (wuxia heroine played by Kathy in 1994) who will always be in my memory.

"Because of my work, I was lucky enough to meet Kathy-laoshi (teacher) in The Empress of China. She was polite, upright, cute and professional — that was my impression of Kathy."

She added that what she remembers most is Kathy's hearty laughter and believes that she will have the same smile in the afterlife.

"Thank you for bringing so many beautiful stories to Chinese film and television."

Hong Kong-based Malaysian actor Aarif Rahman, who played Emperor Gaozong in The Last Empress of China, wrote on Weibo: "I was very shocked when I heard the sudden news. I still remember when we promoted (the drama) and chatted together in Hong Kong. I will always remember your cheerfulness and the warmth you brought to those around you.

"Thank you for bringing us so many characters, memories and joy. Have a good journey, Kathy-jie."

Closer to home, local actor Guo Liang reminisced about his memories of Kathy Chow, whom he worked with on the 2008 version of The Legend of the Condor Heroes, in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao. Kathy played Bao Xiruo, who was deceived into marrying Guo Liang's Wanyan Honglie.

He recalled: "Kathy had no airs about her and was much more approachable than I expected. She was very cheerful and relaxed on set, and quickly got into the groove of acting."

The 53-year-old said that he was shocked to hear the news of her death and added with a sigh: "She and I are basically the same age. Among the colleagues I've starred opposite, that she should be the first to go prematurely."

Kathy was a Miss Hong Kong pageant participant in 1985 and subsequently acted in TVB dramas in the '80s and '90s. She is perhaps best known for playing Zhou Zhiruo in the 1994 Taiwanese adaptation of The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber, for which she was deemed "the most beautiful Zhou Zhirou".

Her latest roles were in the 2020 Chinese drama I Really Like You and 2022 movie Army Soul Of The Han Dynasty.

She also acted in an unreleased drama translated as Special Conveyence, which was filmed in 2013.

