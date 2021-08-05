Kathy Griffin's surgery 'went well' following cancer diagnosis

Kathy Griffin has revealed her surgery "went well" following her cancer diagnosis.

The 60-year-old comedian took to Instagram earlier this week to share with fans that she has stage one cancer in her left lung and needs to have half of the organ removed.

And on Tuesday (Aug 3) she shared an update to let her followers know the surgery was a success, and that she is "grateful" for the love she has received since her announcement.

She wrote on Twitter: "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew. (sic)"

In Kathy's original post, she revealed she has "never smoked", and said doctors are "optimistic" that she will beat her cancer.

She said: "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

At the time, she also said she was hopeful that she would make a full recovery after surgery and predicted she will be "up and running around as usual" within a month.

She added: "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine. (sic)"

And Kathy went on to praise the Covid-19 vaccine, saying: "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life. XX00, KG. (sic)"