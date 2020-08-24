Katie Holmes thinks Suri, her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, will "rule the world" one day

Katie Holmes thinks her daughter will "rule the world" one day.

The former Dawson's Creek star is incredibly proud of 14-year-old Suri - her only child with ex-husband Tom Cruise - and thinks the teenager has what it takes to do great things when she's older.

She told OK! magazine: "Every phase in my daughter's life has been really joyful. She is an incredible spirit. She is very strong and smart, and I think she is going to rule the world one day. She rules me. She is a sweetheart, but she is a tough cookie. I am very proud."

The 41-year-old actress has encouraged Suri to understand the importance of having a voice and not being afraid to speak up.

She said: "In my house, we talk about how important it is to grow up and be heard, and how important it is to have a job and not take any 'you know what' from men."

And Katie wants to do what she can to promote that message outside of her home and within her work.

She said: "I think the good thing that came out of the last election was that women came closer together. I have marched with my daughter and I think it's important for me to continue to find roles and create stories that are special - and that's how I feel like I can have my voice heard.

"As an artist, I think it's important to keep finding and creating good roles for women on the job front."

Asked if she wants to direct again, she added: "I hope so. As a female, I want to have my voice heard. That's exciting to me, so that's why I would like to continue telling stories.

"I'm always trying to find interesting stories - stories that reflect what real people are going through."