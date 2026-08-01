Katseye's Sophia shares how the girl group deals with negative comments

Katseye singer Sophia Laforteza has slammed internet trolls, insisting they haven't got any "original thoughts".

The 23-year-old and her bandmates chatted to Jake Shane on his Therapuss podcast, when they reflected on their journey in the music industry.

At one point, Jake asked how they deal with negative comments, to which Sophia took aim at the trolls and attempted to point out that "the internet isn't the whole world".

She said: "A lot of these people don't have original thoughts. Somebody starts it. Somebody always starts it based on the tiny, tiny little information that they know, filtered literally on your screen on a little rectangle, right? And then they'll see that and be like, 'Oh my God, yeah. Yeah, this person's right. Let's get really loud.'

"They could literally fill this room, but they could sound like a whole stadium."

Sophia said that when Katseye have "something going on" and her phone "blows up with people checking in" on her, she tries to remind herself that she's just one person in a big wide world.

She mused: "When we perform and all that stuff, when we have something going on and it's just so loud on the Internet, I would literally be on my phone and think, 'Wow, my phone is blowing up with people checking in on me.' Like, it's so loud.

"Then I put my phone down, I'm in a restaurant, and nobody f***ing knows who I am in this room. Nobody knows."

But when it comes to the response to Katseye online, Sophia knows that the fans vastly outweigh the trolls.

She explained: "I go someplace like Coachella, and we're in the Sahara Tent, right? So there's this whole tent in front of us, and we just see this crowd of people. I'm like, 'Wow, this is a lot of people'.

"Then I see the drone footage when I go online, and it's even bigger. People came to Coachella just to be there. They can't even see us or hear us all the way from the back, but they showed up.

"All of those people outnumber the amount of people that are actually making all this noise online. People think that the internet is the whole world, but it's not."

Sophia concluded by insisting that Katseye are "just girls doing our best to empower and impact the world and fulfil our dream".

She smiled: "You guys, come on. The internet is not everything. Go catch some butterflies."

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