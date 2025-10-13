Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau fuel rumours of blossoming romance after photos show them embracing on yacht

Katy Perry has reportedly been "constantly in contact" with Justin Trudeau since the summer.

The 40-year-old pop star was first linked to the former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, in July when they were seen enjoying a meal together in Montreal and now they have fuelled rumours of a blossoming romance after new pictures seemingly showed them embracing onboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

Now a source has told The Sun newspaper the pair have stayed in touch even though Katy has been away on tour.

The insider said: "They haven't been able to spend a lot of time together as she's on tour, but they're constantly in contact - always FaceTiming and messaging each other."

The source added: "He's a bit of a geek and can't believe someone as famous and glamorous as Katy is interested in him, whereas she's flattered such a respected politician wants to date her."

The pictures which appear to show the pair together on a yacht are said to have been taken by a passenger on a tourist boat who is believed to have recognised the politician from the tattoo on his arm.

[embed]https://twitter.com/likeathornrose/status/1977150642759385468[/embed]

The snaps seemingly showed Katy in a bikini embracing shirtless Justin.

Katy split from her husband Orlando Bloom — father of her young daughter Daisy — earlier this year while Justin has been single since his marriage to Sophie Gregoire — with whom he shares three children — ended in 2023 after 18 years.

A source previously told People magazine: "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.

"She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common."

The insider added: "Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfil their parenting responsibilities.

"For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two."

