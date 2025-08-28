Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau said to be 'attracted to each other', had wonderful time together in Canada

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau had a "wonderful time together in Canada".

The 40-year-old pop star and Justin, the former Canadian Prime Minister, were spotted having dinner together in July, sparking speculation that they're dating.

A source told People: "Justin and Katy are for sure attracted to each other on several levels and had a wonderful time together in Canada.

"They discovered how they agree on many things and really enjoyed their encounter in Canada for as short a time as it was."

[[nid:714176]]

Despite this, Justin was surprised their meet-up attracted so much interest.

The insider explained: "Justin didn't know so many people would find out about the private dinner. He was also surprised by the international interest and how it went through the roof for days."

Katy and Justin have no defined relationship at the moment, and he "would prefer it more low-key".

Earlier this month, a source claimed that Katy and Justin "have a lot in common".

The pair were spotted together in Montreal, and an insider claimed that there is "an attraction" between the duo.

The source told People: "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.

"She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common."

Katy - who split from Orlando Bloom earlier this year - and Justin share a love of music.

The insider explained: "Music is one of many things they can share. Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult."

Katy confirmed the end of her engagement to Orlando in July, while Justin split from his wife Sophie Gregoire in 2023.

The source said: "Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfil their parenting responsibilities.

"For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two."

[[nid:721870]]