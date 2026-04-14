Katy Perry denies allegations by Ruby Rose that she sexually assaulted her nearly 20 years ago

Katy Perry has denied allegations made by Ruby Rose she sexually assaulted her nearly two decades ago.

The singer, 41, responded through a representative after actress Ruby, 40, made a series of posts on Threads on Sunday (April 12) alleging an incident at a Melbourne nightclub when she was in her 20s.

Her claims were made in response to a post by Complex Music referencing Katy's reaction to Justin Bieber and his Coachella 2026 performance.

Ruby said it had taken her "almost two decades" to speak publicly about the alleged incident.

She wrote: "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at Spice Market Nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s*** what she thinks."

Ruby added: "Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me."

In a statement to Page Six, Katy's representative has now said: "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, but they are also dangerous reckless lies."

They added: "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Ruby provided further details of the alleged incident in additional posts on Threads.

She said: "(Katy) didn't kiss me. She saw me 'resting' on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.

"After I threw up on her, I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I did tell y'all she wasn't a good person."

In further posts, Ruby said she planned to report her experiences.

She added: "I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try."

Ruby also said: "I have a long list, it will probably take more out of me than I'm prepared for, but I will come back here to update others on the process, as soon as I am ready."

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