Katy Perry hints at musical collaboration with Taylor Swift

Katy Perry has hinted at a musical collaboration with Taylor Swift.

The American Idol judge was inspired by two female contestants on the reality singing competition series to create a duet with Taylor, with whom she previously had a feud with.

Contestants Althea Grace and Camille Lamb sang a cover of Lesley Gore's You Don't Own Me and as they were put through to the next round Katy told them: "That's what queens do."

Katy then turned to her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and asked: "Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?"

A number of fans have since taken to social media to share their excitement about the possible collaboration with one writing: "Please grant our wishes, @taylorswift13 @katyperry (sic)"

Another added: "TAYLOR SWIFT AND KATY PERRY WOULD RUN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY TOGETHER SO TRUE. (sic)"

It comes after Katy, 36, and Taylor, 31, reconciled their friendship in 2018 and they had a four-year feud which the 'Swish Swish' hitmaker claims was over the hiring of a back-up dancer.

Katy revealed: "There's a situation. Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it. It's about backing dancers, there were three backing dancers. I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."

Taylor announced on Instagram that the feud was over in 2018 when she shared that Katy had sent her an olive branch and an apologetic note, captioning the post: "I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch. This means so much to me."

The note read: "Hey Old Friend - I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us."

Katy added in the partially obscured letter, in which she also wrote she was "deeply sorry" and wanted to "clear the air."

In June 2019, Katy appeared in the music video for Taylor's single You Need to Calm Down with the pair of pop superstars dancing together and sharing a hug whilst dressed as a hamburger and fries respectively.