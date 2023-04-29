Katy Perry honours her daughter through her jewellery

Katy Perry is "always paying homage" to her daughter.

The 38-year-old pop star has two-year-old daughter Daisy with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom and explained that she honours the little one in any way she can, even if it is through her jewellery.

Speaking at the reopening of Tiffany and Co in New York where she was sporting a pair of earrings for her daughter, she told E! News: "My crown jewel is my daughter. I'm always paying homage to her in any way I can, even with a little jewellery. When someone says 'sing' and 'diamonds' and 'together,' I'll be here. I've got some daisy broaches that they lent me."

Meanwhile, the I Kissed a Girl hitmaker is due to take to the stage on May 6 for the upcoming coronation of King Charles in the grounds of Windsor Castle and explained how everything just "aligned" because she is already an ambassador for one of the monarch's charities.

She told ExtraTV: "It was very regal, it was like a cursive I have never seen. I loved it. It was so beautiful and it was so grateful to get the honour because actually I am an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking which is a huge issue of our time and it just aligned with all my values.

"I'm also an ambassador for Unicef. And as a mother I know first hand these innocent children need help, they need to be helped. So I'm just going there as an ambassador and they asked me to sing and it all aligned."

However, the Firework singer remained tight-lipped on what she will be performing on the big day but did share her excitement at being offered the chance to stay at Windsor Castle — which was one of the preferred homes of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth — and teased that she may be "posting" a lot on social media.

She added: "They said I was allowed to stay at Windsor Castle, which I'm really excited about. I might be posting a lot because I'm gonna be in a castle for real, this is wild!"

The Roar songstress will be joined on the billing by the likes of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, 64, who will duet with 57-year-old Welsh opera icon Sir Bryn Terfel, with others including boy band Take That and Lionel Richie also set to take to the stage.