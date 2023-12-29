Katy Perry to release first new album in 4 years

Katy Perry is set to release her first new album for four years.

The 39-year-old pop superstar has almost finished her seventh studio LP — which will be her first release since 2020's Smile — and the tracks have been described as her "most personal" yet.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Katy has been working on her most personal album ever for much of the past two years."

"She has been doing it on her own terms and it is quite different from anything she has released before."

Katy also intends to go on a world tour in support of the record, the first time she has been on the road since Witness: The Tour which ran from 2017 to 2018.

For the past two years, the Roar hitmaker has been performing her Play Las Vegas concert residency at the Resorts World Theatre but now she is ready to take her songs around the globe to her fans.

The source added: "But after so long spent on the West Coast of the US, she feels ready to tour again."

"The demand is there because she has so many hits, so taking her show on the road is bound to be a big draw."

"The hope is that she can head out towards the end of 2024, but it is still being worked out."

Earlier this year, Katy insisted she had been writing new songs but urged fans to be patient to hear them.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Katy — who has a three-year-old daughter, Daisy with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom — said: "I haven't put any new material out since my darling Daisy."

"I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed."

"I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for the life for a three-year-old."

"I will be back, but let me get this right."

