Katy Perry reveals 'weird' bedtime ritual with her lint roller

Katy Perry has a "weird" bedtime ritual.

The singer — who has three-year-old daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom — is obsessed by her lint roller, but rather than just use the device to remove dust and debris from her clothes, she rubs it over her feet before she gets into bed at night.

Speaking to British Vogue's In the Bag video series, the 39-year-old star said: "I swear by my lint roller.

"I will lint-roll the bottom of my feet before I get into bed. Is that weird? Do we all have weird things like that? I think we do. I just shared mine with the world."

The former American Idol judge also admitted that, these days, a lot of the space in her bag is given over to her daughter's essentials.

She said: "I always have a snack, always have water for her. Always have, like, a little toy or something that she can play with."

Katy also "swears by" a Solawave red light therapy wand — but she "stole" the "handy" gadget from her 47-year-old partner.

She said: "When I'm not wearing make-up, I do some skin prep. Okay, I swear by this little guy. It's called the Solawave.

"I stole this from Orlando's Golden Globes gift basket. It's just this little pen and it's so handy, dandy.

"Turn it on. And it's red light therapy. And I just go up, up, up. I'm doing work, I'm taking calls. Red light therapy just helps create more collagen, I think, and bring your skin back to life. Health is wealth."

She credited the Lord of the Rings actor for being the reason why she carries around so many different vitamins and health supplements.

She said: "Orlando is very healthy, like annoyingly healthy."

