Katy Perry sends message of support to China

PHOTO: Screengrab from Twitter/SinaWeibo
Bang

Katy Perry has offered her love and support to those who have been affected by the coronavirus, which broke out in Wuhan last month and has claimed the lives of more than 900 people in China so far.

The 35-year-old singer's message was shared on Twitter by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation.

He wrote: "This is a great message of solidarity from @katyperry to the people of #China. I couldn't agree more - we're in this together and we can only stop it together! Thank you for lending your voice to such an important cause. #2019nCoV"

In her message, she urges people to "keep fighting" against the virus, and said she is "sending [her] prayers" to everyone involved.

She said: "Hi everyone in China, it's Katy Perry. I just wanted to send a message to you, to let you know that we are all with you during this time. Keep fighting, and stay healthy and positive as best as you can. We are thinking of you. We are sending our prayers, and we're going to get through this."

The message comes after Katy was recently made an ambassador of the British Asian Trust, which is a charity that helps to prevent trafficking in Asia.

With her new role, Katy is hoping to "shine a light" on the devastating trafficking taking place in the continent.

She said: "I hope I can help shine my light on the work that the British Asian Trust will be doing in South Asia, and to be a part of finding solutions to child-trafficking. Children are vulnerable and innocent and have to be protected."

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

