Katy Perry shows off bruises and scrapes from her Lifetimes tour

Katy Perry has revealed the bruises and scrapes she has sustained while performing on her Lifetimes tour.

In an unfiltered glimpse into the physical toll of life on the road, the singer, 40, posted a series of photos on Instagram, including a close-up of her knees covered in fresh wounds as she relaxed in a tub. Alongside the images, she shared a text exchange with her friend Lauren Glucksman, explaining the injury.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DNCBl5pRVPc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Katy said: "It was a slide on my knees mome(nt) that usually makes them go ahhh and it just made me go arghh."

Lauren responded: "And just like that she's in her 40s."

Dark Horse singer Katy's injuries are the latest setback during her ongoing world tour.

Last month, she narrowly avoided a serious accident when a flying prop malfunctioned during her show in San Francisco.

Video footage showed her steadying herself quickly and continuing her performance with professionalism.

A source told Page Six: "She paused slightly but then kept singing, almost never missing a beat."

Alongside the new candid images of the physical challenges she's endured, Katy also offered a rare view of her private family life, sharing snapshots of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she has with her ex-partner Orlando Bloom.

One photograph showed the toddler, typically shielded from public view, peering out from a high-rise window with her hands and face pressed against the glass.

Another captured Daisy putting on a puppet show for her mother, featuring a lion.

Katy concluded her post with the caption: "We continue to be on tour."

Known for hits such as Teenage Dream, Katy rose to fame in the late 2000s and has sold millions of albums worldwide and earned multiple Grammy nominations.

Beyond music, she has served as a judge on American Idol and balances her career with motherhood, sharing a daughter with actor Orlando Bloom.

She and the A-lister, 48, announced their split in early 2023 after several years together.

The couple had been engaged but decided to part ways amicably while continuing to co-parent their child.

[[nid:720980]]