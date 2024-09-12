Katy Perry thanks fiance Orlando Bloom for 'doing the dishes' as she collects VMA prizes

Katy Perry thanked her fiance Orlando Bloom for "doing the dishes", as she picked up two prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Wednesday night (Sept 11).

The 39-year-old singer scooped the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which Hollywood actor Orlando presenter to her, and the VMAs Most Iconic Performance accolade for Roar.

Addressing the audience at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, Katy — who recently joked she rewards her partner with physical intimacy if he does household chores — said: "Thank you to Orlando for keeping me grounded and doing the dishes, and lastly my Daisy, the only flowers I'll ever need.

"I feel really excited when I look around music today and see all the amazing young artists who are operating with confidence, agency vulnerability, and authenticity. I've heard a lot of do this, don't say that. Wear this, don't cut your hair.

"One of the biggest reasons I'm standing here right now is because I learned how to block out all of the noise, that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women.

"I just want to say with my whole heart, do whatever it takes to stay true to yourself and true to your art.

"Turn off social media, safeguard your mental health. Pause. Touch grass. And do what you were born to do, just like I was born to do this."

Katy also thanked MTV for "believing in my weirdness" since her early years as a pop star.

She said: "Thank you so much to MTV for believing in my weirdness from day one, and for being such a pivotal teacher to so many generations that an artist's there are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist. There are no decades-long accidents.

"Trust me, it takes a village of strong people, a lot of healthy discourse, and a lot of group chats. My parents and my family, who are an endless source of support and the deepest roots I know. We don't always agree, but what a lesson that those disagreements can still be full of love.

"Thank you to MySpace, Warped Tour, and all the bygone places where I found a voice identity, and community so early on. Thank you to my friends who go when my Jetta was repossessed, my Katycats who do, too, and my LGBTQ community, who I recognise I would not be here without, who showed me that you can be both kind and snatched."

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift was the big winner at the spectacle, scooping seven accolades, including Video of the Year for her and Post Malone's collaboration Fortnight.

She also made VMAs history by becoming the ceremony's most decorated solo artist ever with 30 prizes in total.

Other winners on the night included Eminem triumphing in the Best Hip-Hop category for Houdini.

What's more, Chappell Roan scooped Best New Artist, and SZA won Best R&B for Snooze.

[[nid:701259]]