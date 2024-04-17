Katy Perry's next album will be filled with "pure joy and fun".

The I Kissed a Girl singer — who has three-year-old daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom — has teased the follow-up to 2020's Smile and is looking forward to her seventh studio LP being inspired by her feeling "really happy and whole", even if other artists would dismiss that as "boring".

She told Access Hollywood: "I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love.

"Sometimes artists are like, 'Oh, that's boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,' but actually it's very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party."

The 39-year-old star's comments echo what she previously teased about her new music, though she admitted it would take time for fans to hear because of her commitments to her daughter.

She told Good Morning America: "I haven't put any new material out since my darling Daisy.

"I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it — so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed.

"I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old.

"I will be back, but let me get this right."

The Roar hitmaker is expected to go on a world tour in support of the record, the first time she has been on the road since Witness: The Tour which ran from 2017 to 2018, with her most recent live shows coming as part of her Play residency in Las Vegas.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper: "After so long spent on the West Coast of the US, she feels ready to tour again.

"The demand is there because she has so many hits, so taking her show on the road is bound to be a big draw.

"The hope is that she can head out towards the end of 2024, but it is still being worked out."

