Emotional Kay Tse and Louis Cheung send son off to Australia for studies

Hong Kong celebrity couple Kay Tse and Louis Cheung recently sent their son James off to study overseas.

In a joint Instagram post with Kay yesterday (Feb 25), Louis wrote an emotional message accompanied by a video compilation of James from childhood to the present day.

"To my dearest son, as you head off to start this new chapter at university, my heart is filled with so much pride. It seems like only yesterday you were just a little boy and now you're stepping out into the world on your own," said the 46-year-old singer-actor.

James, who turns 19 in June, had asked if Louis would cry when he left.

"I told you, 'No I won't,' because I am honestly too happy for you. This isn't a sad goodbye; it is the exciting beginning of a new adventure," said Louis.

"Even though I don't always say it to you, please know that I am incredibly proud of you. Having you as my son is the greatest gift I have ever received in this world."

He encouraged Jason to discover who he is and to not be afraid of making mistakes because "that's how you learn".

"No matter how many miles are between us, we are always here for you. We are your biggest fans, and home will always be your safe haven. Go and chase your dreams with a smile, just as I am smiling for you today," he said.

Towards the end of the video is a clip of James' send-off at the airport where his nine-year-old sister Karina is also present.

While the siblings hugged, a crying Kay, 48, is seen wiping off her tears.

Netizens as well as celebrities such as Cantopop singer Shiga Lin and actor Benjamin Yuen expressed their support in the comments section.

Hong Kong media HK01 reported that James will be pursuing a double degree and majoring in Primary Education at a university in Australia.

[[nid:730372]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com