Ke Huy Quan brings Chinese tradition to Everything Everywhere All At Once, co-star says film blessed with good fortune as a result

Imagine living in a multiverse and you are able to jump across different fantastical worlds. Everything Everywhere All At Once is a sci-fi action comedy starring Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese immigrant in the US who runs a laundromat.

She's suddenly drawn into a war where the fate of every universe is in her hands, meeting different versions of herself, including one where she has hotdogs for fingers.

AsiaOne chats with cast members Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and James Hong on one Chinese tradition that Ke introduced to the Hollywood film set; Stephanie even believes it blessed the production with luck and good fortune.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Everything Everywhere All At Once also stars Jamie Lee Curtis and the movie is now showing in cinemas.

