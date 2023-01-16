Ke Huy Quan personally invited to join the MCU by Kevin Feige

After his 20-year-long retirement, Ke Huy Quan returned to acting in Everything, Everywhere All at Once.

The Goonies star played Waymond Wang in the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film and has since received favourable feedback for his outstanding performance, even earning himself a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor.

Things are looking up for the actor as bigger roles come his way, including one in Marvel and Disney+'s second season of Loki, and in an interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 51-year-old actor revealed that he was personally invited into the show by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

"When our movie came out, the first phone call I got was from Kevin Feige, who graciously asked me if I wanted to join the MCU.

"And I called Jonathan and the gang, and I said, you know what, nobody wants to hire me except Stephen Spielberg, George Lucas, The Daniels, and Kevin Feige.

"It's been incredible. 2022 is the year I will always remember because it's one of the happiest years of my life," said Quan.

Quan's return to the big screen has been successful and triumphant. The actor had a rough time earning roles as audition calls were not as frequent as any actor would hope, but his love of acting, talent and perseverance has undoubtedly put him where he needs to be right now.

"I remember I did [Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom] in 1984 and The Goonies in 1985," Quan said.

"I did a television show for CBS in '86. And, after that, the roles just got smaller and the opportunities got fewer-and I was waiting a year and a half between jobs.

"And if you look at my resume, some of those jobs were just like a minor character, so, you know, I would wait a year and a half, work a week, and I would wait for another year before I would get another opportunity to audition."

Though Quan did not reveal who or what he will be playing in the upcoming season of Loki, fans of the Tom Hiddleston-led series can expect the six-episode series to debut on Disney+ sometime this year as Phase 5 of MCU.

ALSO READ: Ke Huy Quan thanks Steven Spielberg and is open to Indiana Jones' Short Round spin-off

This article was first published in Geek Culture.