Keanu Reeves could join Fast and Furious franchise

Keanu Reeves could be about to appear in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan revealed that there have been discussions with the star about taking on a new role in the action franchise.

Morgan admitted that he has a "fervent desire" to bring the 55-year-old into the Fast & Furious universe.

He said: "I sat down with him and we're talking about. I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time. We're just trying to find ... the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure."

It had been rumoured that Keanu was to star in Hobbs & Shaw, although nothing ever materialised.

Keanu had been tipped to play a villain in the film, but director David Leitch, who worked with the actor on the John Wick film, said the rumours were never true.