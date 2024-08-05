Keanu Reeves to make Broadway debut

Keanu Reeves will make his Broadway debut next year.

The 59-year-old actor is set to reunite with his Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure co-star Alex Winter in a new revival of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, which will open on the New York stage in autumn 2025.

Keanu will play the role of Estragon opposite his pal as Vladimir in the play, which first premiered in 1953 and follows two acquaintances pondering the meaning of life.

According to Playbill, Sunset Boulevard's Jamie Lloyd will direct and produce via his eponymously titled company, along with ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions. An exact location has not yet been chosen for the production, but it will be held at one of the seven theatres in the city owned by the Ambassador Theatre Group.

This will mark the fifth major staging of the show, with previous stars including the late Robin Williams, Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen and Steve Martin.

While this will be the Matrix star's Broadway debut, Alex has appeared on stage before, stepping out for the first time back in 1979 for productions of Peter Pan and The King + I.

Meanwhile, the John Wick star recently explained he was using crutches a few months ago after fracturing his kneecap when he tripped on a piece of carpet while filming Good Fortune.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Keanu explained: "I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold plunge.

"I was loving it, I was standing there, and we finished the scene, and you know when you're cold and you're [shuffling]? I had a bathing suit and a towel, and you put it over your head and you do the cold shuffle?

"I'm doing the cold shuffle in this room that had protective carpets down and then, just here, there was like a little pocket, and my foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down], but [my knee] didn't follow.

"And then, in slow motion, I went falling. My arms came out, but then my knee failed because it's got some stuff, and I spiked it. And my patella — kneecap — cracked like a potato chip."

Initially, Keanu was convinced he was fine following the fall but he later realised something was wrong because his knee was "blowing up".

He quipped: "Comedy's hard, man."

