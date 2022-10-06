Keanu Reeves may direct BRZRKR adaptation for Netflix

Keanu Reeves wants to do it all. Not only is the BRZRKR comic co-writer starring in the Netflix adaptation film, he wants to direct it too.

BRZRKR is a comic book written by Reeves and Matt Kindt. Drawn by artist Ron Garney, the comic tells an epic action-filled tale about a warrior who beats people to a pulp in different moments in history. The comic is set to be adapted into a film for Netflix and whilst writer Mattson Tomlin has penned the script, no director has been attached to direct it.

In an interview with Collider, Reeves confessed that he's thinking about directing the BRZRKR adaptation himself. In fact, the actor says there's a 33 per cent chance of him becoming the director.

Reeves in the director's seat would mean that the adaption could be more faithful to the comic books. It would also mark Reeves' second try at directing. Reeves previously directed Man of Tai Chi (2013), a movie that he helped write too.

"I know how it's a lot of work, but the film that I directed, Man of Tai Chi, was born, I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn't want to hand it over. I was like, oh, okay. I have to direct this. I'm not quite there yet on BRZRKR. I have to read the script, but I'm also interested in having a collaborator and what they could bring to it," said Reeves.

The BRZRKR live-action movie isn't the only project related to the IP. Netflix is also making an anime series based on the brutal comic.

Currently, no release date has been set for BRZRKR.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.