Keanu Reeves' return as John Wick unveiled in teaser clip

Keanu Reeves' return as John Wick has been unveiled in a teaser clip.

The Hollywood actor is reprising his role as the action movie assassin for a fourth movie and now fans have been given their first look at his big return in a new promo which shows the character walking through the snow, meeting with shadowy figures, stomping through Paris, France and going through a vigorous training routine.

As the clip plays, a voice over says: "Have you given any thought to where this ends?... No one, not even you, can kill everyone."

It also features Laurence Fishburne returning as the Bowery King while Ian McShane reprises his role as Winston.

John Wick 4 is due for release in March 2023.

The new trailer comes after franchise producer Basil Iwanyk revealed John Wick was actually meant to be played by a much older actor.

Wick was originally scripted as a 75-year-old man but the part was later given to 57-year-old Keanu instead.

Writing in his new book They Shouldn't Have Killed His Dog: The Complete Uncensored Ass-Kicking Oral History of John Wick, Gun Fu, and the New Age of Action, Basil explained: "One of my best friends is Charlie Ferraro at United Talent Agency, who sent me this script from (screenwriter) Derek Kolstad called Scorn. The lead was a 75-year-old man, 25 years after being retired.

"It was the fun of watching Clint Eastwood kick a**. I thought, 'Okay, there's probably one or two names you could do this with: Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford.'"

Iwanyk then explained how Keanu came into the picture to play the assassin. He said: "My other best friend in the world, this guy Jimmy Darmody, is an agent at CAA, who at the time represented Keanu.

"And he said, 'Do you have any action movies for Keanu Reeves?' I remember thinking to myself, 'Keanu is one of the great action stars of the last 25 years - what happened to him? What's he been doing?' And he was directing his movie, Man of Tai Chi, and doing 47 Ronin. We give him the script, we tell him, 'Clearly, you're not 75.'"