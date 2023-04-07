Keanu Reeves rumoured to be making first Broadway debut

Keanu Reeves is rumoured to be set to make his first major theatre debut in a Broadway revival of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 actor, 58, once played Prince Hamlet in a 1995 Manitoba Theatre Centre production of Hamlet in Winnipeg, Manitoba, but is now said to be ready to take on his first play role in decades.

Multiple theatre insiders told Page Six they have "heard that the John Wick star will appear in the play", but added there is "no word on who is producing or directing the piece".

Keanu appeared in the 1993 Shakespeare movie Much Ado About Nothing alongside Oscar-winning Hamlet director Sir Kenneth Branagh, 62, as well as Dame Emma Thompson, 63, Denzel Washington, 68, and Kate Beckinsale, 49.

He's also a theatre fan, and was last year seen in the audience of American Buffalo in which his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, 61, was starring.

Keanu has said he would "love" to star in a musical, but has been stopped from doing it as he "can't sing".

He told a Reddit Ask me Anything session: "I would love to be in a musical.

"But I can't sing so I'm not sure anybody else would want me in a musical… but I sure would try. I mean I could sing, but not really well. I can always dream."

Previous runs of Beckett's bleak existential play Waiting for Godot have featured a huge range of A-listers playing its two characters Vladimir and Estragon – who pointlessly wait for Godot who never shows up – including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, John Turturro, Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, Steve Martin and Robin Williams.

