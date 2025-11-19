Keanu Reeves thanks FBI for returning items stolen from his home in 2023 burglary

Keanu Reeves has thanked the FBI for returning items stolen from his home in a burglary back in 2023.

The 61-year-old actor's property in Los Angeles was targeted by thieves two years ago but US authorities have worked with officials in Chile to locate some of the star's stolen possessions — including a personalised Rolex watch featured in his John Wick films — and have them returned to him.

Keanu — who played an assassin who comes out of retirement after he's targeted by burglars in the John Wick series — thanked the FBI in a handwritten letter, which read: "It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that I am writing this letter.

"Thank you so much for all your effort, dedication, professionalism and cross-border co-operation. My warmest regards, Keanu."

Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, said in a statement: "This case is a perfect example of the excellent international co-operation we enjoy with our Chilean counterparts and our local partners at Los Angeles Police Department.

"While burglary is a local crime in the United States, the FBI works collaboratively with the Los Angeles Police Department and others to share intelligence via our Major Theft Task Force and through other channels.

"These crimes affect celebrities and non-public figures alike, and the FBI is committed to assisting our local partners in combatting this scourge affecting the lives of innocent victims."

LAPD Chief of Police Jim McDonnell added: "This case underscores how crime today knows no borders, and how vital our international partnerships are in bringing justice to victims here in Los Angeles.

"The recovery of these stolen items — thanks to the outstanding collaboration between the Policía de Investigaciones de Chile, the FBI, and our detectives — sends a strong message that organised theft groups will be pursued wherever they operate.

"I am proud of the work our team has done alongside our federal and international partners to hold these criminal networks accountable."

Items stolen from the actor's home were recovered in July and have since been returned to him. The haul included six watches with a joint value of around US$125,000 (S$162,975).

