Keanu Reeves to voice lead role in animated samurai revenge movie

Keanu Reeves' next role will be voicing the lead role in an animated samurai revenge movie.

The 61-year-old actor is heading into the world of stop-motion animation after signing on to voice the lead role in Hidari, the feature adaptation of Masashi Kawamura's viral animated short film.

Keanu will voice legendary Edo-era craftsman Jingoro Hidari in the action fantasy project, which expands on Kawamura's proof-of-concept short released online in 2023.

He said in a statement announcing the project: "I'm thrilled by the vision behind Hydra.

"From the proof of concept to the developed script, the team has created something truly extraordinary.

"It has all the makings of an exceptional film — one I'm excited to see and eager to be part of.

"I believe this project has the potential to bring something very special to audiences worldwide."

The actor's involvement comes amid another busy period in his career following the continued global popularity of the John Wick series and growing anticipation surrounding future projects linked to the assassin franchise, including spin-offs and animation developments.

Keanu has also recently returned to fan-favourite roles including Neo in The Matrix Resurrections and Shadow in upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog projects, while remaining one of Hollywood's most recognisable action stars following decades of work in films including Speed and Point Break.

According to the official synopsis, Hidari follows Jingoro after he is betrayed by figures attempting to conceal secrets surrounding the reconstruction of Edo Castle.

The craftsman loses his father figure, fiancee and even his right arm before embarking on a violent mission for revenge using mechanical prosthetic arms he designs himself.

The feature expands on Kawamura's original stop-motion short, which has attracted nearly five million views on YouTube since its release and generated international attention for its stylised action sequences and handcrafted visuals inspired by traditional Japanese carpentry and samurai cinema.

Masashi, whose work spans commercials, television projects and music videos, said Keanu's enthusiasm for the project had helped push the film forward into full production.

Masashi said: "I'm super excited to be collaborating with Keanu.

"When someone with his experience and creative vision watches your proof of concept and says, 'I want to be part of this', it's an incredible feeling.

"He's not just lending his voice to Hidari, he's helping us shape and expand this world, and I can't wait to see where we take it together."

Masashi has become increasingly prominent internationally through experimental visual projects, including work connected to Osaka Expo 2025 and creative collaborations involving Lady Gaga.

His previous work has earned recognition at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and an International Emmy nomination.

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