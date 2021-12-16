Keanu Reeves wants a Constantine sequel but no one will make it

Keanu Reeves has "tried to" make a Constantine sequel.

The 55-year-old actor had a great time playing bad boy detective John Constantine in the 2005 comic book film but admitted there has been no interest in seeing him portray the character — who appears in DC's Hellblazer comics — for a second time.

Talk show host Stephen Colbert asked his guest if there was a character he wanted to play again but hasn't been offered the role, and joked he should "Keep in mind, when you say this, someone will ask you", and Keanu replied: "That's not true! That happens. I would love to play John Constantine again from the Constantine movie."

The presenter clarified: "Are you saying right now that you are willing to play John Constantine on national television right now... that no one will make that movie?"

Keanu replied: "I've tried. I've tried, Stephen. I would love to."

Stephen then asked if the film did get made, could he have a cameo role as a "reluctant demon."

Keanu exclaimed: "That sounds awesome!"

Last year, director Francis Lawrence admitted he was keen to make a Constantine sequel.

He said: "I think we all wanted to do it. It was successful enough. We wanted to make a responsible, R-rated movie.

"By responsible, I mean we'd make a movie that wouldn't cost quite as much as the original, which we thought was going to be PG-13. We worked on the sequel for a while. It was tricky to come up with where to take it."

But the I Am Legend director conceded that it will be difficult to revive the character due to the complications surrounding DC and the variety of superhero universes that exist.

Francis explained: "Unfortunately, I don't even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes. You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that."

"Right now, we don't have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer."

"We all investigated it, but I think it's kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, 'Uh, no, we got other plans.' We'll see what happens."