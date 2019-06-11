Keanu Reeves wants to 'openly share his life' with new girlfriend

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves arrive for the Saint Laurent runway show in Malibu, Calif., on June 6.
PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Keanu Reeves wants to "openly share his life" with new girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The 55-year-old actor - who hasn't been pictured with a partner for years - fuelled speculation he has found love with the artist after they were photographed together on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala over the weekend.

And sources have now said he's ready to go public with 46-year-old Alexandra, because he's "extremely happy" with her.

The insider told People magazine: "Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life. [They] started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet."

Keanu and Alexandra first collaborated in 2011 on his book Ode to Happiness, with Alexandra providing the illustrations, and reunited again to work on his 2016 book Shadows.

The following year, the duo co-founded X Artists' Books, a publishing house that focuses on publishing "thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centred books that fit within and between genres".

Last month, the pair were photographed enjoying dinner together at Giorgio Baldi, a luxurious Italian hotspot, in Santa Monica, California.

Meanwhile, the Speed actor - whose daughter Ava was tragically stillborn in December 1999, just a month before his girlfriend Jennifer Syme died in a car accident - admitted earlier this year that he felt "lonely" but hadn't given up hope of finding love.

He previously said when asked what he thinks about love: "You mean romantic love? You know, I'm the lonely guy. I don't have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully it'll happen for me."

