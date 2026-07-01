Keeping Up Appearances star Anna Dawson dies aged 88

Keeping Up Appearances star Anna Dawson has died aged 88.

The actress, best known for playing Hyacinth Bouquet's sister in the beloved BBC show, tragically passed away just six months after her husband John Boulter — a soloist in the Black and White Minstrel Show.

Her death on June 27 was announced by the Christ Church Anglican at Kororāreka Russell on New Zealand's Paihia Community Facebook page.

The post read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of a much treasured member of our faith community, former actress Anna Boulter (nee Dawson). Anna died peacefully on Saturday 27 June in Kerikeri at 3pm.

"Many from the Russell community will remember Anna and her late husband John Boulter who lived in Okiato and Tapeka. Funeral details to follow."

Tributes quickly flooded in, with Only Fools and Horses star John Challis' widow Carol leading the way, as she wrote: "Sad news. An old friend. God bless you, Anna."

Another added: "Anna Dawson aka Violet from Keeping Up Appearances has died I do hope heaven has a Mercedes, sauna and a room for a pony. RIP queen."

While a third commented: "Oh no, how sad. Goodness - Penelope Keith, Michael Byrne and now Anna Dawson."

And someone else wrote: "I was sad to hear that the actress and singer Anna Dawson has died."

While Dawson was best known for Keeping Up Appearances, she began her career on stage, starring in musicals on the West End, before landing a screen role in 1960s police show Dixon of Dock Green.

She also appeared on The Benny Hill Show and The Kenny Everett Video Show, before taking on the role of Violet - often referred to by Patricia Routledge's Hyacinth as "the one with the Mercedes, sauna and room for a pony".

Dawson retired from acting in 1995, after which she and husband John relocated to New Zealand, where they lived in a retirement village.

John passed away six months ago, "peacefully, surrounded by family".