Keira Knightley goes trampolining wearing 'every bit of Chanel' she owns during lockdown

Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton thought it was "so important" to stay positive for the sake of their daughters, six-year-old Edie and 20-month-old Delilah, over the last year and so she resolved to always make an effort to wear her "lovely things", even though they were going no further than their garden.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress said: "We have a trampoline in our garden, and we decided we were only allowed to wear dresses on it. I put on red lipstick every day, and every bit of Chanel that I have in my cupboard, and my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons plaited into her hair and fairy wings.

"I thought, 'What is the point of these lovely things sitting in the wardrobe, when it feels quite apocalyptic and scary outside?'

"It felt so important to be really happy for the kids!"

The 36-year-old actress is a Chanel Beauty ambassador and has had a long relationship with the fashion house.

But she admitted, the first time she met their legendary late creative director Karl Lagerfeld, she mistakenly thought the previous occupant of her hotel room had left their belongings behind as she discovered a wardrobe full of garments from the company.

She told the new issue of Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: "'I was probably too young to be terrified of him, and I didn't know enough about fashion.

"I was staying at the Ritz, and when I opened the wardrobe, I found all these Chanel clothes in there.

"I just thought the room hadn't been cleaned, so I phoned down to reception to say someone had left their clothes behind, and they said they were for my stay. But not to keep. It's always a Cinderella moment."

Meanwhile, the Imitation Game actress insisted she doesn't "know anyone" who hasn't been subjected to harassment in some form and finds it "f****** depressing" that taking extra care when out alone at night is something she does automatically without thinking.

She said: "I mean, everybody has [been harassed]. Literally, I don't know anyone who hasn't been, in some way, whether it's being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they're going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has…

"It was when women started listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they're safe, and I thought, I do every single one of them, and I don't even think about it. It's f****** depressing. I think that's why I'm enjoying listening to [Manda Scott's] Boudica."